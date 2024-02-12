Security forces kill terrorist commander in Khyber

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Sunday killed a high-value target in Khyber district operation, said the ISPR. The ISPR in a statement said that on 11 February 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Khyber District, on reported presence of a high profile terrorist. During the operation, after intense fire exchange, a high-value target terrorist ring leader Surat Gul @Saif Ullah of Daesh was killed. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies. The sanitization operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, according to the ISPR press release.