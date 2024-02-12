Monday, February 12, 2024
Security forces kill terrorist commander in Khyber
Our Staff Reporter
February 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces on Sunday killed a high-value tar­get in Khyber district operation, said the ISPR. The ISPR in a statement said that on 11 February 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based op­eration in Khyber District, on reported presence of a high profile terrorist. During the operation, after intense fire exchange, a high-value target terror­ist ring leader Surat Gul @Saif Ullah of Daesh was killed. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist who re­mained actively involved in numerous terrorist ac­tivities including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was highly wanted by the law-enforcement agencies. The sanitization opera­tion was also conducted to eliminate any other ter­rorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreci­ated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, according to the ISPR press release.

Our Staff Reporter

