Seminar on mental health held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - Under the auspices of the Applied Psy­chology Department at Islamia Univer­sity Bahawalpur, a seminar was orga­nized to raise awareness about mental health and the dangers of smoking. According to a press release issued here Sunday, the Applied Psychology Department of Islamia University Ba­hawalpur organized a seminar at the Bahawalnagar Campus of IUB to raise awareness about mental health and the dangers of smoking. It was part of a campaign to raise awareness among students at IUB about the measures that should be taken for healthcare.

Addressing the seminar, Head of Ap­plied Psychology Department, IUB Ba­hawalnagar Campus, Nafees Akhtar, and Director, IUB Bahawalnagar Campus, Dr. Rafaqat Ali, emphasized the need to raise awareness among youth and ask them to pay attention to health. “It is time to tell our youth that smoking is dangerous to their health, especially mental health,” they said. On this occa­sion, a painting exhibition was also held to raise awareness about mental health.

6880 IUB STUDENTS AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS

The Islamia University of Bahawal­pur (IUB) is providing financial assis­tance to a large number of students to cater the higher-education needs of the region. According to the report issued by the Directorate of Financial Assis­tants IUB, 6880 students of Bahawal­nagar Campus were provided 13 dif­ferent scholarships with a total value of about 434 million rupees.

These scholarships included Ehsaas Scholarship, Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program, PEF Undergrad­uate, Master, MS Program, HEC Need Based Scholarship, University Funds Scholarship, Financial Crisis Scholar­ship, Fee Waiver Scholarship, Mora Scholarship, Pakistan Bait Al Mal, Brit­ish Council Scholarship, Dia Scholar­ship. Campus Director Dr. Raffaat Ali thanked the Higher Education Com­mission and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar for providing scholar­ships to a large number of deserving students and said that the provision of these scholarships will prove to be the cause of improvement in educa­tional activities. He also emphasized the need to provide more scholarships to the sub-campuses and said that the students of the campus are not less than any other in talent and ability and they should be encouraged by provid­ing more scholarships.