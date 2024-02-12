Six people including an ASI killed in firing between two groups in Larkana

LARKANA - Six people were killed and five in­jured on Sunday in a firing incident between two groups near Nodero Bypass Larkana. According to the pri­vate news channel, a fight between two groups over the issue of voting in Larkana’s Nodero turned into vio­lence, with firing and

indiscriminate use of sticks by both groups. According to the police, as soon as the incident was reported, the Mahota police officers arrived at the scene. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sultan Shah was shot dead, whereas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bashir Ahmed Shar and Consta­ble Saddam Hussain were among the injured. Police said that one seriously injured person has been immediately shifted to Karachi for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has strongly con­demned the firing incident in Larkana district and expressed grief over the killings of six people, including an ASI of Mahotta police station. He has de­manded that the culprits involved in the incident be brought to justice.

“My heart goes out to the families of all the deceased, including the mar­tyred ASI, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the DSP and others who were injured in the incident,” he add­ed. Meanwhile, the Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Rted) Maq­bool Baqar on Sunday took notice of casualties during firing in Neodero area of Larkano. While expressing his grief and sorrow over the killings of 6 persons including a policeman in Neodero, he directed the IGP Sindh to present an immediate report of the incident to him. The IGP informed the Chief Minister that firing took place between two groups near Neodero Bypass in Larkano. He said that as a result of the firing, a police officer of Mahota police station ASI Sultan Shah embraced martyrdom.

DELIVERY VAN DRIVER KIDNAPPED, COSTLY MOBILE PHONES SNATCHED IN KARACHI

A delivery van driver transporting mobile phones worth Rs 70 million (approximately $850,000 USD) was kidnapped in Karachi on Saturday night. The driver was later released unharmed, but the van and its cargo remain missing.

According to Karachi Police reports, the incident occurred when unidenti­fied assailants intercepted the deliv­ery van in the Firozabad area. The culprits, traveling in a rickshaw and a loading Suzuki, forcibly entered the van at gunpoint after colliding with it.

After a harrowing five-hour or­deal, the abductors released the driver but fled the scene with the van loaded with valuable mobile phones. The driver promptly report­ed the incident upon reaching the company’s headquarters.

Thanks to the installed tracker, au­thorities were able to trace the deliv­ery van, which was found abandoned near Parsa Tower in the Tipu Sultan area. However, upon inspection, it was discovered that the van had been emptied of its contents.

Investigators are currently re­cording the statement of the van driver. He stated that the incident occurred around 10:00 pm and that the van contained 35 boxes of mobile phones, with each box estimated to hold 10 to 12 devices, totaling ap­proximately two crores in value.