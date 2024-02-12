True mandate vital to tackle financial crunch: Alvi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that a true man­date is essential to come out of the severe financial crunch to repair and heal the bitterness of the past. The president commenting on February 08 polls yesterday said that we must celebrate this efferves­cent new focus and show it to the outside world. In his statement posted on X, the President con­gratulated the people of Pakistan especially wom­en for coming out in huge numbers in general elec­tions-2024. He said that the youth deserves special mention for having decided to take charge of the country by participating in voting process. He said that the youth have put their faith in democracy.

The President said this belief is very precious and it will re-write the history and must be recog­nized. He said that politicians, their parties and our institutions must embrace this God-sent opportu­nity. He asked the people to unite put everything together, repair and build. The President is expect­ed to call the new session of the national Assembly after the official notification of the results of seats of the national assembly by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan. Sources said government would send summary to the president for convening first session of the national assembly which is expected in next two weeks. Under the rules, MNAs-elected would take oath in the first session of the national assembly after which it would be adjourned.