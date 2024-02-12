Two-day “Blue Fair” offering business opportunities to women entrepreneurs opens

MULTAN - A two-day 10th edition of “Blue Fair” which offers great oppor­tunity to women entrepre­neurs from across Pakistan to showcase their products at national level opened here on Sunday at Railways Club. For­mer Senator Nilofar Bakhtiar, and WCCI Patron-in-Chief, Begum Farrukh Mukhtar in­augurated the fair. Over 100 stalls of handmade garments, exquisite jewelery, furni­ture, blue pottery and other items have been erected at the annual event. Fatima Fazal, Mian Amir Naseem, Farah Faisal, Tahira Najum, Yasmeen Bokhari, Seerat Fatima,Tehmina Munir and many others in attendance. Speaking at the opening cer­emony Nilofar Bakhtiar said that we have to empower women for progress and prosperity of the country. She hailed the arrangements of the fair and congratulated the president of women’s cham­ber of commerce and indus­try Multan (WCCIM) Mahnaz Amir Sheikh and her team on holding a colourful event. Ms Sheikh informed that it is a great opportunity for female entrepreneurs that a mas­sive platform like ‘Blue Fair’ is there to showcase their products on national level. Women from Peshawar to Karachi participating in the event to bring their prod­ucts, she maintained. Sheikh stated that she was much delighted to see overwhelm­ing response of the families which poured in on first day. President WCCIM stated that people could come over for their Ramzan and Eid shop­ping, as so many brands and vendors have installed their stalls. Sheikh hoped that fam­ilies would be attending the fair in great number like past years on second day too.