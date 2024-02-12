Two factories fined for polluting environment

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on two factory owners on the charge of polluting the environment in different parts of Fais­alabad. Deputy Director Environment Jo­har Abbas said here on Sunday that a team checked various factories and mills and found a textile unit near Roshanwala By­pass involved in polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke from its chim­neys. Therefore, the environment team im­posed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owners. Meanwhile, the environment protection team also imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on a paperboard factory situated at Sargodha Road near Chak No.4-JB Ramdewali as it was also involved in polluting the environ­ment by burning prohibited materials in its ovens, he added.

CUCUMBER CULTIVATION SHOULD START FROM MID-FEBRUARY: EXPERTS

Agriculture experts have advised farm­ers to start early cucumber (Kheera) cul­tivation from mid-February and complete it during March. According to a spokes­man for the agriculture (extension) de­partment, cucumber is used widely to resolve the problems of skin, stomach, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. as it is a major source of vitamins, magnesium, biotine and minerals.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate cucumber crops at the maximum area of land because it also plays an effective role in mitigating financial problems of the grow­ers. The last half of February and March are the best suitable time for early sowing of cucumber whereas its late cultivation could be delayed by July. Hence, the grow­ers should prepare their lands immediately to start early cultivation of cucumber crops from the mid of February, he added.

FESCO ISSUES SHUTDOWN PROGRAMME

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, mainte­nance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power sup­ply from Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar, Pir Salah-ud-Din, Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awal feeders linked with 132-KV Ma­monkanjan grid station, Dijkot City feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri grid station, al-Fareed and al-Khaliq feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qudrat Abad, Madan Pura, Gubind Pura and Rasheed Abad feeders originat­ing from 132-KV University grid station, Atomic Energy, Shadab, Afghan Abad and al-Rehman feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Chiniot Road feed­er attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid sta­tion, Soondh feeder connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Awan Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Gar­den feeder attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, GM Abad and Mustafa feeders con­nected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid sta­tion, Risala Road and Fowara Chowk feed­ers originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khiyaban Colony and Ghausia Road feeders linked with 220-KV Jaran­wala grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spin­ning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad, Farooq Spinning and Khurarianwala City feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, DHQ, Usman, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, WASA Tube Well, Rajoa, Jhang Road, Muslim Bazaar, Jh­umra Road/Raza, City, Iqbal Rice Mills and Badshahi Masjid feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, 7-JB, Motorway City, Baseline Industry, Sitara Textile, Ra­sheed Usman, Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargod­ha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pura, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent Board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, Uni­versity Town, Noorpur, Kalash, Azhar Cor­poration, FDA-06, Shafi Dyeing, Abu Bakar Block, al-Hamra, Fabrics, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders origi­nating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid sta­tion, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Sadiq Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Gulberg and Kathoor feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (February 12).