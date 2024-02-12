Two factories fined for polluting environment

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on two factory owners on the charge of polluting the environment in different parts of Faisalabad. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Sunday that a team checked various factories and mills and found a textile unit near Roshanwala Bypass involved in polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke from its chimneys. Therefore, the environment team imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on its owners. Meanwhile, the environment protection team also imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on a paperboard factory situated at Sargodha Road near Chak No.4-JB Ramdewali as it was also involved in polluting the environment by burning prohibited materials in its ovens, he added.
CUCUMBER CULTIVATION SHOULD START FROM MID-FEBRUARY: EXPERTS
Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start early cucumber (Kheera) cultivation from mid-February and complete it during March. According to a spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department, cucumber is used widely to resolve the problems of skin, stomach, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. as it is a major source of vitamins, magnesium, biotine and minerals.
Therefore, the farmers should cultivate cucumber crops at the maximum area of land because it also plays an effective role in mitigating financial problems of the growers. The last half of February and March are the best suitable time for early sowing of cucumber whereas its late cultivation could be delayed by July. Hence, the growers should prepare their lands immediately to start early cultivation of cucumber crops from the mid of February, he added.
FESCO ISSUES SHUTDOWN PROGRAMME
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, power supply from Khawaja Habib Ullah, Khuda Yar, Pir Salah-ud-Din, Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awal feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Dijkot City feeder attached with 220-KV Sammundri grid station, al-Fareed and al-Khaliq feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qudrat Abad, Madan Pura, Gubind Pura and Rasheed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Atomic Energy, Shadab, Afghan Abad and al-Rehman feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Chiniot Road feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Soondh feeder connected with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Awan Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden feeder attached with 132-KV GIS grid station, GM Abad and Mustafa feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Risala Road and Fowara Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khiyaban Colony and Ghausia Road feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad, Farooq Spinning and Khurarianwala City feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, DHQ, Usman, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, WASA Tube Well, Rajoa, Jhang Road, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Iqbal Rice Mills and Badshahi Masjid feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Usman Town, Millat Town, Ramdewali, 7-JB, Motorway City, Baseline Industry, Sitara Textile, Rasheed Usman, Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pura, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent Board, DTM, Ghausia Abad, University Town, Noorpur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA-06, Shafi Dyeing, Abu Bakar Block, al-Hamra, Fabrics, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Sadiq Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Gulberg and Kathoor feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Mor feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (February 12).