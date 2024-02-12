Two independent MPAs from Sialkot join PML-N

SIALKOT - Newly-elected members provincial as­sembly (MPAs) Khurram Khan from PP-48 and Rana Fayyaz from PP-49 from Tehsil Pasrur of Sialkot as In­dependents have joined the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The voters have expressed mixed feelings. From PP-48 Khurram Khan Virk had defeated PML-N candidate Liaquat Ali by 5,683 votes while in PP-49, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed had de­feated PML-N candidate Rana Afzal by 7,694 votes. Professor Shams Wazir, Arshad Butt and Uzma have welcomed the joining of independent candidates in PML-N.

SHOT DEAD OVER MINOR ISSUE

A young man was shot and killed over some issue while they were play­ing ludo. Atiq and Umar were playing Ludo in Sikanderpur area of Phalora police station. While playing, there was a quarrel between them, on which accused Umar shot and killed Atiq and escaped. The police have registered a case against the accused on the report of Arshad. Shuja and his three accom­plices opened fire at the gate of citizen Naeem in Panwal area of police station Kotli Loharan and escaped. The police registered a case against the accused on Naeem’s report.

WHITE COAT CEREMONY HELD

White coat ceremony was organised in Government Khawaja Safdar Medical College. Principal Government Khawa­ja Safdar Medical College Prof Mujahid Haroon has said that there is a special favour of Allah Almighty on those peo­ple who are chosen to serve the suffer­ing humanity. And such people have a heavy responsibility to perform the du­ties of serving humanity with good faith and heart. The principal welcomed the students to the college. Chairman Board of Directors Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa said that their first priority is to provide high quality and free medi­cal facilities to the public in both Alla­ma Iqbal Teaching Hospital and Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital. But faculty members including Prof. Abdul Sattar, Dr Shahid Dayal, Dr Mudassar, Dr Tan­veer Haider were present.