SWABI - Two people were killed and two others were injured in different incidents in Swabi district, Police Control Swabi said.

According to the report of Police Sta­tion Chota Lahore, the driver Mukhtiar, resident Jagannath was killed in a colli­sion with a car on Udeena Lahore Road, while two people Shahzad and Mutasim of Chotta Lahore were injured. Mean­while, Arif’s head was severed from his body after being hit by the bolt of a flour machine in Bamkhel, police said.