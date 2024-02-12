Unemployment crisis

Unemployment is a critical is­sue that has a major effect on financial services and econom­ic impact. It has brought multiple difficulties to the citizens of the country. It is a challenging issue which nowadays has been over­looked by authorities completely. Unfortunately, it is being ignored by the government rapidly. The unemployment rate in Pakistan is approximately 5.7 percent.

It brought acute hardships for the citizens of Pakistan. But un­fortunately, the government has not taken any significant steps towards this matter. But author­ities have failed to address it at this time. It created many nega­tive impacts on unemployment as they are jobless and suffering from worse. Therefore, I urgently implore the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to curb this paramount is­sue as soon as possible.

ULFAT NAZEER AHMAD,

Lahore.