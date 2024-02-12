Unemployment crisis

Unemployment is a critical issue that has a major effect on financial services and economic impact. It has brought multiple difficulties to the citizens of the country. It is a challenging issue which nowadays has been overlooked by authorities completely. Unfortunately, it is being ignored by the government rapidly. The unemployment rate in Pakistan is approximately 5.7 percent.
It brought acute hardships for the citizens of Pakistan. But unfortunately, the government has not taken any significant steps towards this matter. But authorities have failed to address it at this time. It created many negative impacts on unemployment as they are jobless and suffering from worse. Therefore, I urgently implore the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to curb this paramount issue as soon as possible.
ULFAT NAZEER AHMAD,
Lahore.