Upper, western parts to be gripped by cold weather conditions: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The upper and western parts of the country will remain under the grip of cold wave con­ditions during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). A shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country and likely to grip most parts during the next 24 hours. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in upper/western parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in southwestern parts of Balochistan. Light rain is also expect­ed at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during this period. About the fog, the PMD said that shallow fog may likely oc­cur at few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while very cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum tempera­tures recorded were Leh -13C, Skardu -09, Ka­lam -08, Astore -07, Gupis -06, Gilgit, Chitral, Srinagar -05, Bagrote, Hunza and Hunza -04C.