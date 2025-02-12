101 graduates awarded degrees at RIC Attock 

ATTOCK - In today’s modern era, only educated youth can play a vital role in the development of the country. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar Khan said this while addressing first convocation of Riphah International College Attock where 101 graduates were awarded medals and degrees. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar said that RIC Attock was playing vital role in imparting quality education and preparing youth to shoulder the responsibilities of the future. He said that soon the campuses of Punjab University and UET Taxila will be established in Fatehjang and Jand and added that establishment of Attock University and Medical College were also on the cards. He said that Resource Center of UET Taxila will start functioning next month in Jand. Sardar Saleem said that being native of Attock district, he will continue working for the development of this district.