12-year-old housemaid tortured for ‘missing chocolate’

Rawalpindi - Banni police here on Tuesday arrest a man, his wife and another woman for allegedly torturing their 12-year-old housemaid, who is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The condition of the victim girl identified as 12-year-old Iqra is said to be critical. The young girl hailing from Sargodha is still unconscious. She has reportedly suffered multiple fractures.

According to a police spokesperson, the law enforcers are yet to lodge the FIR as they wait for final outcome of medical examination of the victim housemaid. The police will become the complainant in the case as City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the incident.

The arrested accused are identified as Mian Rashid Shafique, who deals in clothes, Sana Rashid, his wife, and Laiba, who brought wounded Iqra to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The victim was later shifted to the ICU of HFH as her condition was not improving.

According to initial investigation so far, the police said that Iqra has been working as housemaid with the couple since 2023. The incident of torture took place four to five days ago.

She was subjected to torture after a chocolate, that was meant for a girl child of the couple, went missing.

Sara Ahmed, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Punjab, took notice of the incident. Talking to media, she said that the bureau would take complete care of the victim child. The team of the bureau in Rawalpindi visited the victim in HFH.

Separately, Jatli Police on Tuesday exhumed the dead body of a 17-year-old college student and got the post-mortem done. The girl died under mysterious circumstances in Syed Kasran area on February 4.

The police said that the outcome of the post-mortem to determine the cause of the death was still awaited. The police suspect that the girl became a victim of honour killing.

According to details, a detective foot constable (DFC) reported the matter to Jatli police on February 4, when the girl was buried in a local graveyard. His report said that the girl was reported to go missing at around 8pm on February 3.

The constable said that he was present in Syed Adda where he learnt about the missing girl. Her father and an uncle launched a search and after some time found the girl present in Syed Adda.

The girl was reportedly brought back home.

Her parents suspected that she had befriended some boy and attempted to elope with him. The news of the missing girl has already spread in the area. It was at 2pm on February 4 when she was laid to rest in the local graveyard.