Wednesday, February 12, 2025
40,000-litre fuel oil tanker overturns

NEWS WIRE
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN - 40,000 litres of oil tanker overturned near Lal Haveli Qadirpur Rawan, here on Tuesday. According to a police spokesperson, the accident occurred due to the driver fell asleep while driving and the oil tanker overturned, oil tanker contained 30,000 litres of petrol and 10,000 litres of diesel were leaked onto the road. Rescue teams carefully transferred spilled oil to another tanker to minimise the risk of fire. Rescue teams in coordination with the district administration cordoned off the area and started operation.

