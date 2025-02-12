Wednesday, February 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Alleged criminal killed while attempting to rob salesman

NEWS WIRE
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  An alleged dacoit was killed when he along with his two accomplices was attempting to snatch valuables from a salesman near Mauza Kot Golu in Luddan police area, Burewala, on Tuesday.

Police said that three armed dacoits intercepted a salesman and attempted to snatch valuables, however, the salesman and an armed guard accompanying him resisted the dacoity attempt. One accused opened fire and the security guard also fired in self-defence. One of the dacoit, identified as Waseem alias Shaiki Bhatti, was killed while his other accomplice Nadeem alias Deemi suffered injuries. It was reported that the dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplice.

The dacoit, who was killed and the one injured, were history sheeters involved in 26 cases registered with police stations in Sialkot, Vehari and Bahawalnagar. The SHO Luddan reached the spot alongwith his team and started investigations.

PC signs FASA with consortium for privatising 3 Discos

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025