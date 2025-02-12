Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Hyderabad

Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD  -  On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss the arrangements of anti-encroachment drive starting on February 12. According to a handout issued on Tuesday, during the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed officials to ensure close coordination for the removal of encroachments according to the government instructions. He clarified that in the first phase of the operation, encroachments will be cleared from jamshoro road, wadhu wah road, latifabad units 8 and 9 and station road to maki shah road. Other targeted areas include risala road, qasim chowk to citizen colony road, naseem nagar road and road leading to citizen colony. DC warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in encroachments and urged civil society, the business community and the public to cooperate with the administration in this campaign.

