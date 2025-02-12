Army Act amendments cannot override fundamental rights, SC told

Advocate Salman Akram Raja argued before the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Wednesday that any amendment to the Army Act cannot override a citizen’s fundamental rights.

Appearing as counsel for convict Arzam Junaid in an intra-court appeal against the trial of civilians in military courts, Raja stated that a crime must be directly linked to the Army Act for such proceedings to be lawful.

The seven-member bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, also includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan.

During the hearing, Raja referred to Section 2(1)(d)(1) of the Army Act, first cited in the 1975 F.B. Ali case, calling the Act a “black hole.” He emphasized that any amendment attempting to curtail fundamental rights would be unconstitutional.

Justice Mandokhail questioned whether the Army Act would apply if a member of the armed forces committed an offense at home. Raja responded with an example, explaining that if a soldier in Punjab flew a kite—where it is prohibited—he would be tried under civil law, not military law.

Raja highlighted two key legal issues in the case: Article 175 and the protection of fundamental rights. He insisted that fundamental rights could not be suspended.

The bench also debated the 2020 amendment to the Army Act, which extended the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and set an upper age limit of 64 years. Justice Afghan, in a lighthearted exchange, noted Raja’s past political affiliations, to which Raja replied that he was not part of the PTI at the time and had always been in opposition.

The discussion extended to the validity of the 1967 ordinance that introduced Article 2(1)(d)(2) into the Army Act. Justice Afghan questioned whether the ordinance had become obsolete after its term expired and whether it was introduced to maintain the regime following political movements and war.

Raja responded that trials under the Official Secrets Act have been ongoing since 1923, well before the 1967 ordinance. When asked about the jurisdiction for trying spies or civilians leaking state secrets, Raja clarified that such cases fall under the Official Secrets Act, not military courts.

Justice Mandokhail pointed out the dual punishment system in the armed forces, where an individual could be dismissed and punished simultaneously, unlike the civil service. Justice Mazhar also noted that after the abolition of Section 2D by a five-member bench, military courts could no longer try spies.

Concluding his arguments, Raja asserted that no system in the world allows fundamental rights to be revoked arbitrarily, stating, "It cannot happen that a commanding officer simply demands the accused be handed over to him."

The hearing will resume after a scheduled break.