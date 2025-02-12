ATC sends MQM-H's Afaq Ahmed on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday denied the police's request for the physical remand of Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed in a vehicle arson case and ordered his transfer to jail.

Ahmed faces charges in two violence-related cases registered at Karachi’s Landhi and Awami Colony police stations. According to SP Investigation Korangi Qais Khan, vehicles were set on fire in Landhi on Ahmed’s instructions.

The FIR states that the complainant was physically assaulted before his truck was torched. The attackers allegedly claimed they were acting on Ahmed’s orders, referencing a viral video in which he and his associates reportedly threatened to block heavy traffic in Karachi.

Ahmed was arrested from his Clifton residence late Monday night and presented before the ATC under tight security. During the hearing, the judge questioned the necessity of remand, calling the case "suspicious" and ruling that further investigation was unnecessary.

Karachi has recently witnessed fatal accidents involving dumpers, leading to a daytime ban on heavy vehicles, which transporters have protested.

Ahmed’s legal team has filed a bail plea, with the court scheduling a hearing for February 14.