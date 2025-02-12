Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Awareness: The Need of Pakistani Youth

February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

As we are aware, the majority of Pakistan’s population comprises youth. Consequently, it is essential that we take responsibility for our country’s betterment. We are living in an era dominated by artificial intelligence, yet unfortunately, many Pakistani youth remain unaware of its vast potential.

Notably, Pakistan is rich in talent and resources. However, our primary challenge lies in optimising resource utilisation to achieve maximum results. To address this, I propose that we revamp our educational curriculum, upgrade our textbooks, and introduce innovative platforms for our youth. By providing direction and guidance, I am confident that our youth can achieve remarkable results.

TAHSEEN RAHMAN,

Larkana.

