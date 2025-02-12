Babar Azam retains no. 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings, with Pakistan’s maintaining his position as the No. 1 batsman.

India’s Shubman Gill has climbed to second place, narrowing the gap with Babar to just five points, setting up a fierce contest for the top ranking. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is ranked 13th among batters.

In the bowling rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to hold the No. 1 spot, while Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi is ranked fourth, and Haris Rauf sits at 15th.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, these rankings add to the anticipation for an exciting showdown among the world’s top cricketers.