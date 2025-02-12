Wednesday, February 12, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Babar Azam retains no. 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Babar Azam retains no. 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings
Web Sports Desk
3:44 PM | February 12, 2025
Sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam maintaining his position as the No. 1 batsman.

India’s Shubman Gill has climbed to second place, narrowing the gap with Babar to just five points, setting up a fierce contest for the top ranking. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is ranked 13th among batters.

In the bowling rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to hold the No. 1 spot, while Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi is ranked fourth, and Haris Rauf sits at 15th.

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon, these rankings add to the anticipation for an exciting showdown among the world’s top cricketers.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025