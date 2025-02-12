Bahawalpur DC inaugurates EPI monitoring evaluation cell

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq inaugurated the EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunisation) Monitoring and Evaluation Cell.

The cell has been established in the office of the District Health Authority Bahawalpur, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to effectively guide and monitor children’s immunisation efforts. The Director Health Services, CEO Health, WHO representative, DHO Preventive Services, and other officers and staff were present on the occasion.

The cell has been activated to protect children from 12 diseases. This will involve guiding parents of children under five years of age who have missed vaccinations. The World Health Organisation representative stated that timely guidance will be provided throughout the district to prevent diseases with the help of protective vaccines, and effective measures will be implemented in this regard.

DC visits site of running test by PERA

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq visited the running track near Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park for the test of investigation officers, organised by the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA). The additional deputy commissioner general, assistant commissioner Bahawalpur City, and officers and staff from various departments were present. The DC reviewed the facilities provided to the male and female students at the center, as well as other issues. Over 115 boys and 28 girls participated in the running test, out of which 18 girls and 61 boys were declared successful. Subsequently, a physical test was conducted at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, where counters were set up by relevant departments.