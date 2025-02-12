Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Barrister Saif removed as PTI KP Information Secretary

Web Desk
3:18 PM | February 12, 2025
Barrister Dr Saif has been relieved of his duties as the General Secretary for Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision comes as part of structural changes within the party, initiated by newly appointed PTI KP President Junaid Akbar.

In his latest reshuffle, Akbar has appointed Malik Adeel Iqbal as the new Provincial Information Secretary, while Zeeshan Advocate has been named Deputy Information Secretary.

According to an official notification, both appointments have been formally approved and announced.

