CM directs upgradation of science labs, establishment of IT labs in govt schools

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday announced the construction of modern IT labs and the upgradation of science labs in government schools across Punjab. She also announced plans to launch Spoken English and Character Building classes in government schools along with the provision of laptops to 1100 students of the science and technology show “Jashan STEAM”. She also took a pledge from the students never to take any adverse step against the country. She while addressing the ‘Jashan STEAM’ ceremony said, “With a little attention and investment, our children can conquer the world. I am happy to see big dreams of young children. I urge the children never to give up pursuing their dreams. Students should focus on getting their education and do not let anyone mislead them and ruin their lives. Children from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces also have the right to getting laptops and scholarships.” She added, “I personally inspected the students’ creations at all the stalls which gave me rejoice. After seeing the stalls, projects and work of the students, I realized that our children also have an immense potential. 1100 children from all over Punjab have won the Jashn STEAM competitions in their respective districts. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat is working day and night for the children. The Education Minister organized competitions frequently to highlight the abilities of students in science, art, mathematics and engineering.” CM Punjab said, “I was greatly surprised to see the creative and innovative work of the children. I felt very happy to see the visible happiness on the faces of the children, how happy their parents must be feeling. I heartily congratulate all the children, parents and teachers who participated in the Jashan STEAM. When I asked the children what they want to become, I came to know that the children have very high dreams to achieve. I am like your mother, I will continue to work for my children as long as I am holding the CM office. I will try my best to make my children’s dreams come true. I will shower all the resources at my disposal as a CM on the sons and daughters of Punjab.” She added, “49,000 government schools in Punjab will be upgraded. Furniture, classrooms and other needs will be met in government schools. The environment in government schools will also be improved so that children feel the desire to come to school. The IT labs that Shahbaz Sharif built in 2008 will also be upgraded again. Spoken English classes will be started for children studying in government schools. Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki, Potohari are all our languages but we should have fluency in the English language in order to compete with the world on the global stage. I have directed Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat to arrange regular classes in spoken English in all government schools.” She said, “Character building classes should also be held so that the children should know what is right and wrong for them. Children should know which path leads to success and which path leads to destruction. Under the Honhaar Scholarship Program, 30,000 deserving children were given scholarships on 100 percent merit. Honhaar Scholarships were given to such deserving students who would have had to drop out of school if they had not received it.” She added, “I had been in the death cell of the prison. When I was in prison, my mother died, but I did not cry, but when I heard the children’s stories, it was heartrending for me. I thanked Allah Almighty for giving scholarships to 30,000 children on merit. When children express love and respect, some people think that it is a fake drama. My children and I have a loving relationship which many people cannot tolerate. My mother used to say that when a person embarks on a journey of success, one should not pay attention to people’s criticism.” She said, “Let the world say what it says, focus on your goals instead of paying attention to negative criticism. If a person sets out on the path of development, he should not care about those who indulge into undue criticism. Children should respond to critics with their hard work and success.” CM Punjab said, “If the children of Punjab lack resources, then I am willing to meet their genuine demands. There is no shortcut to success, children should work hard and make progress, God willing, no one can stop success. Teachers should perform their duty of educating and training children with full honesty and dedication.”

She said, “I have directed the Education Minister to provide best subject specialists to children. Laptops will be provided to the children, children should use laptops for constructive, creative and research activities. Children should use laptops to undertake their research on projects like clean energy, smart cities and clean air.” She added, “Children should not become anyone’s political fuel, they should give a befitting reply to those who inspire them to indulge into vandalism, chaos and unrest besides burning government properties. Those who ask you to raise your voice against the daughters of the nation are not your friends. Parents can never encourage their children to abuse and attack others. A government of incompetent people ruled for 4 years, not a single work was done in their tenure of government. Laptops, scholarships and prizes were the right of children which are being given now. The question is why they were not given earlier. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making personal attacks, children should search on Google and YouTube to see what they are teaching the youth.” The CM said, “The children of KPK tell me every day that they should also be given laptops and scholarships. Richness or poverty is in the hands of Allah Almighty, but education eliminates all kinds of discrimination. I want every child of mine to progress in his respective field and achieve success. I am giving Honhaar scholarships and laptops to the talented children while the incompetent are handing over petrol bombs to the children. Children, before making any decision, must keep the progress and well-being of their parents and their country first and foremost.”