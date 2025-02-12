Wednesday, February 12, 2025
COAS commends nation’s support for armed forces in war on terror

COAS commends nation's support for armed forces in war on terror
Web Desk
7:47 PM | February 12, 2025
National

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, has encouraged students to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits to contribute positively to the country's progress.

He was addressing a gathering of young university and college students, representing youth from all across Pakistan, in Rawalpindi today.

During his interaction, the Army Chief also shared perspective on the impact of external environment on Pakistan, especially the threat from trans-border terrorism.

General Syed Asim Munir praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and ability to innovate, stating that they are the future leaders of Pakistan.

He highlighted the role of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He honored the sacrifices of people of Pakistan in nation’s struggle against the menace of terrorism, and appreciated their resolute support to the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Emphasizing the need to imbibe ‘Pakistaniat’, the Army Chief highlighted the significance of Pakistan's history, culture, and values in the intellectual development of our youth.

