Commissioner promises preserving heritage of Multan

MULTAN - Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday emphasised the importance of highlighting the centuries-old heritage of the “City of Saints” on the global level and said that various initiatives including the Walled City Project are under execution to preserve and enhance the city’s historical significance. The commissioner said this during his visit to Khooni Burj (Bloody Bastion), a tower that is remnant of walled city’s fortifications that were destroyed by the British in 1849 and is believed to be the site where Alexander the Great had suffered injury and later Greek forces had resorted to a killing spree in revenge during invasion of the Indus Valley.

Commissioner Khan also visited the surrounding walls of the Multan Fort and directed removal of encroachments and stray animals from the area. He ordered tiled flooring on footpaths, installing proper lighting along the walls, and placing planters with greenery to enhance the aesthetics. He also proposed three to four well-designed food stalls and installing benches to create a relaxing space for visitors, ensuring better recreational opportunities for residents.

He said that historical buildings would be adorned with decorative lighting with landscaping around, adding that the beautification plan includes upgrading key intersections such as Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Water Works Road, making the city’s architecture more visually appealing.

The Director General (DG) of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh, alongwith City Corporation Officer Iqbal Khan and Assistant Commissioner Sami Sheikh, provided a detailed briefing on the city’s beautification plan.

Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues

A delegation of prominent industrialists met with Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan to discuss issues related to the Industrial Estate. Commissioner Khan emphasised the need for improved coordination between industrialists and relevant departments, urging them to work together to address the city’s challenges. He highlighted the importance of upgrading the aging sewerage system in the Industrial Estate and assured that practical steps would be taken to resolve the long-standing railway crossing issue for the convenience of the public.

He stated that a comprehensive plan has been finalised for the beautification of seven flyovers in Multan. Efforts have also been initiated to improve traffic management and enforce one-way traffic rules. Citizens will soon witness visible improvements in road restoration and urban beautification across the division.

Commissioner Khan reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the business community by facilitating ease of business. He acknowledged traders as a crucial pillar of the economy and appreciated their cooperation with the administration during challenging times. He assured that collaboration with the business community would continue for the development and upgradation of Multan division. The delegation included Dr Shafiq, Khawaja Salahuddin, Asif Majeed, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Shahid Azeem, Muhammad Hashim, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Additional Commissioner Coordination, Kareem Bakhsh, alongwith officials from relevant departments, was also present at the meeting.