Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Court adjourns hearing in PTI chairman case

February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Khan on Tuesday approved an exemption request for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan in a case related to the violation of Section 144. During the hearing of a case filed against PTI leaders, Barrister Gohar Khan submitted a request for exemption from court appearance, which was granted by the court. The proceedings were adjourned without any progress on the defendants’ pleas for acquittal. Barrister Gohar Khan and others face two separate cases registered at Islamabad’s I-9 police station.However, the court adjourned the hearing till March 3 for further arguments.

