Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Decision to hold fresh polls for trade bodies opposed

February 12, 2025
LAHORE  -  S. M. Tanveer, patron-in-chief United Business Group (UBG), has expressed strong reservations about the federal government’s decision to hold fresh elections for trade bodies in 2025. He argued that the business community has already endured a tumultuous period of elections in September 2024, which resulted in the election of representatives for a two-year term. Tanveer emphasized that requiring fresh elections in 2025 would be unfair and burdensome for the business community. He urged the federal government to reconsider this move and allow the associations and chambers to complete their terms, which would end in September 2026. He has also urged FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh to take up this matter with all associations and chambers for a joint strategy on the issue. Tanveer’s concerns are rooted in the potential disruption and instability that fresh elections could bring, particularly given the recent elections held just four months ago. By allowing the current representatives to complete their terms, the business community can maintain continuity and focus on promoting economic growth and development.

