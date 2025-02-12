Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 commences

LAHORE - The prestigious Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 galloped into action at the historic Lahore Polo Club, featuring a star-studded lineup eager to showcase their prowess in Pakistan’s premier high-goal polo event.

The Deepal 96 Punjab Cup 2025 was officially launched at a press conference featuring Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, alongside Changan Master Group’s National Sales Head Ahmed Kamal, Assistant General Manager Agha Moosa, Executive Committee member Naseer Ahmed, two foreign umpires Chris Hyde and Nicolas Scortichini, Irish commentator Greg Keating, and ten international players from Argentina, England, Spain, and Italy.

Addressing the press, Malik Azam Hayat Noon emphasized the historical significance of this prestigious tournament, which has been played at Lahore Polo Club since 1886, making this its 96th edition. He announced that this year’s championship is sponsored by Deepal, adding further prestige to Pakistan’s premier high-goal polo event. The tournament features five competitive teams – DS, HN, BN, FG, and Olympia/AZB – with each team comprising two foreign players. He further noted that this is the first high-goal event of the year at Lahore Polo Club, setting the stage for an exciting season.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Kamal said that Changan Master Group is honored to support Pakistan’s most historic sporting event. He highlighted Deepal, the company’s flagship product, as a game-changer in the Pakistani electric vehicle market. Additionally, he announced an exclusive offer for Lahore’s polo enthusiasts, promising an exciting experience during the final on February 16.

Meanwhile, Agha Moosa, Assistant GM of Changan Master Group, highlighted the company’s global reputation, noting that Changan is among the top 10 automobile manufacturers worldwide. Expressing appreciation for international participation, Executive Committee member Naseer Ahmed extended gratitude to the foreign players, umpires, and all stakeholders for their role in making this historic event even more momentous.

Adding to the excitement, a special Shandur-style polo match between Chitral and Gilgit teams is scheduled for today (Wednesday) at 3:30 PM. The tournament will culminate in a grand final on February 16, where CEO of Master Changan Group and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan, will grace the occasion as the chief guests. The tournament opened with a thrilling clash as DS Polo kicked off their campaign with a 6-4½ victory over BN Polo. Max Charlton stole the spotlight with a sensational display, netting three spectacular goals while Estanislao Abelenda and Ahmed Ali Tiwana also contributed a goal each. On the opposing side, Marcos Solari led the charge for BN Polo, scoring a brace, while Tito Ruiz Guinazu and Babar Naseem added a goal apiece.