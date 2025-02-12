Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Doctor arrested over fake medical certificate in Mirpurkhas

Staff Reporter
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  Dr Muntazir Laghari, a doctor at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas on Tuesday was arrested by the FIA on charges of issuing a false medical certificate related to the killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar in a fake police encounter. The doctor was remanded to jail for two days by an Anti-Terrorism Court. In response, doctors and paramedical staff staged a protest, locking down the hospital and demanding Dr. Laghari’s immediate release. They claimed that his arrest was unjust, as conducting the post-mortem was part of his professional duty.

Staff Reporter

