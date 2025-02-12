Drowning of Pakistani migrants

The tragic drowning of yet another group of Pakistani migrants en route to Europe has once again highlighted the dire situation many young people face in Pakistan. The frequency of such incidents raises serious concerns about the state of governance in Pakistan. It seems that the youth no longer see any future for themselves in the country. Their dangerous journey, driven by poverty and despair, often feels like a form of suicide. Yet, the migration stream shows no signs of slowing down.

The Pakistani government, in its typical fashion, announces crackdowns on human trafficking, makes a few arrests, and claims to have dismantled the trafficking networks. However, these hollow actions only worsen the situation. Illegal migration from Pakistan to Europe is nothing new, but in recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the numbers, reflecting worsening socio-economic conditions and, above all, a sense of hopelessness.

Over the past three decades, successive governments have introduced numerous schemes, from the yellow cab and laptop programs to Kamyab Jawan, aimed at creating employment for the youth. Yet, none have worked to address rising unemployment, which has provided a fertile ground for human traffickers. The government’s approach to combating human trafficking needs to be comprehensive, focusing on job creation, attracting investment, promoting labour-intensive manufacturing, and offering skill-based education. Only a targeted, cohesive effort will make a difference. Anything less is a mere pipe dream.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA,

Australia.