Dumper claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI - Another man died on way to the hospital after a speedy dumper truck hit his motorcycle in Musharraf Colony of Karachi on Tuesday.

The deceased was later identified as Siddique who was 30 years old. The accident occurred near Sheeraz Bus Stand Hawksbay in Karachi. Police after registering a case started investigation. Earlier, on February 9, 2025, the Sindh government has banned the entry of dumpers in the Karachi city during the daytime after a series of accidents left many people dead.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah in Karachi.

The meeting decided to allow entry of dumpers in city from 11 pm to 6 am only. The Chief Secretary ordered registration of FIR along with challan for careless driving indicating four-time increase in traffic challan fee. The meeting decided to make physical verification of all vehicles and drivers mandatory.

DIG Traffic was given an ultimatum to improve traffic conditions within a month. The meeting directed to inspect all tankers of Water Corporation within a month.

The Chief Secretary ordered to shift Sindh Solid Waste to night operations within three months. It was also ordered to make helmets mandatory for motorcyclists.