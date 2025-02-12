Dumper, Oil Tankers Association stage sit-in in Karachi

KARACHI - The Dumper and Oil Tankers Association has staged a sit-in at the National Highway to protest against burning of vehicles by unknow miscreants.

President of the dumper owners’ body Liaquat Mehsud has pointed out that the dumpers have been allowed entry in the city by a court order. “Legal action should be taken against those vehicles involved in accident,” he said. Today three cargo vehicles and a water tanker were set on fire by unknown miscreants in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam and Surjani Town areas. Police has detained 10 persons after rampant incidents of vehicles’ burning.

Meanwhile, another citizen lost his life by a dumper when the speedy vehicle ran over a motorbike rider at Hawkes Bay Road near Musharraf Colony. The dumper driver escaped from the scene after the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that 102 citizens have been died in last 42 days of this year. Unknown miscreants set on fire two trucks and a trailer carrying cargo this morning. Scores of unknown persons in a similar modus operandi in both incidents, in surprize early morning raids set the vehicles with cargo on fire and made their escape from the scene, police said.