Duterte’s future in balance as Philippine election season kicks off

MANILA - Campaigning began in the Philippines Tuesday for mid-term elections that could set the table for the next presidential race and determine the political future of impeached Vice President Sara Duterte. Talk show hosts, movie stars and a preacher jailed on sex-trafficking charges are among the typically colourful group of candidates vying for a dozen open Senate seats.

While the May 12 vote will fill more than 18,000 posts nationwide, it’s would-be senators who are facing a duty few bargained for -- as jurists in the impeachment trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter. The vice president, whose alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos has imploded spectacularly, was impeached by the House of Representatives last Wednesday on charges of “violation of the constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, and other high crimes”. Sixteen votes in the 24-seat Senate are needed to deliver a conviction that would bar Duterte from public office and a presidential run she says she is “seriously considering”. Senate President Francis Escudero has said it is “almost a sure thing” the trial will not finish before a new congress takes over on July 28. “The composition of the next Senate will be crucial” to the trial’s outcome, Dennis Coronacion, head of the political science department of Manila’s University of Santo Tomas, told AFP.

On Thursday, the Duterte camp put out a statement urging voters to “choose wisely who they will vote for, especially in the Senate, where the fate of