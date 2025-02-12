Economic Instability and Smuggling

The country is currently grappling with a crisis, and political instability remains the greatest barrier to development. It is essential that all stakeholders come together to ease the political tensions. Our neighbouring countries have surged ahead in the race for development, while our people endure misery as inflation weakens them. The nation is drowning in debt. According to the latest report from the State Bank, the government’s debt exceeded Rs 69,570 billion by September 2024. The debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 65.70 percent, its lowest since June 2018, a stark reminder that government policies are worsening public hardships rather than supporting the economy.

Every individual now carries a debt burden of Rs 300,000. The promises of those in power to curb inflation remain confined to paper, offering little relief to the people. Industries have shut down, and unemployment has soared. To this day, no one knows where the funds from privatisation have gone. The government must cease the practice of laying off workers under the guise of right-sizing and downsizing, and instead, provide honest and competent leadership to institutions. The focus must shift away from luxuries and non-developmental expenses, such as free petrol and electricity for luxury vehicles.

The politics of vested interests have caused irreparable damage to the nation. The government’s economic policy revolves around the money bag, with public tax money being squandered on lavish privileges for the rulers. The 250 million people of this country are at the mercy of a crumbling system. The mafia has ruthlessly looted the nation. According to media reports, the smuggling market in the country amounts to Rs 750 billion, with petroleum products being the most commonly smuggled goods. The smuggling of Rs 396 billion worth of petroleum products annually is a wake-up call.

This calls into question the effectiveness of anti-smuggling and anti-corruption agencies. Pakistan’s petroleum sales reached a 25-month high in November 2024, at 1.58 million tons, compared to 1.37 million tons the previous year. The value of this increase is about Rs 500 billion, most of which is lost to smuggling, causing irreparable damage to the national treasury. Smuggling has become a scourge, and unfortunately, powerful mafias are behind it. If not dealt with decisively, Pakistan’s development will remain unattainable. All institutions must take serious action to eradicate smuggling, and those involved should be arrested and severely punished. 64% of impoverished citizens are forced to resort to bribery to get their legitimate work done.

Pakistan’s 76-year history has been marred by corruption, which has deeply entrenched itself, slowly eroding the nation’s fabric. Corruption is a destructive force that undermines the governance and social structure of the state. Countries like Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and South Africa—who gained independence after us—are now far more developed. Tragically, Pakistan has become the most expensive country in the region. The sharp rise in food prices has made life unbearable, and the rulers seem indifferent to the suffering of the people.

MUHAMMAD IMRANUL HAQ,

Lahore.