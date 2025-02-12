Educational Collapse in GB

In the 21st century, when globalisation has forced the globe to quickly adjust to changes, education is the most urgently needed item. If it is not, disaster will follow and destroy future generations. From a philosophical perspective, education is as vital as food itself—that is, it is food for thousands of lives.

Renowned cognitive psychologist and linguist Steven Pinker of Harvard University contends that technology developments and empirical studies in cognitive science have played a major role in the unparalleled expansion of educational opportunities that has occurred in the twenty-first century. Pinker explains how digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and online learning platforms have democratised education and made high-quality knowledge accessible to everyone worldwide in his 2018 book Enlightenment Now. He highlights the importance of research-proven learning techniques that have been shown to improve critical thinking and cognitive memory, such as spaced repetition and active recall. In order to prepare students for a world that is becoming more complicated, Pinker also emphasises the value of promoting reason, scientific literacy, and problem-solving abilities in contemporary curricula (Pinker, 2018).

Pinker supports an educational system that fosters intellectual humility and open inquiry in addition to technological advancement. He contends that contemporary education should foster habits of sceptic thinking and reasoned argument in place of antiquated teaching strategies that place more emphasis on rote memorisation than analytical reasoning (Pinker, 2021). He emphasises the necessity of curricula that integrate ethical reasoning, data interpretation, and critical thinking in light of the surge in disinformation and ideological polarisation. This will equip students to be responsible citizens in a knowledge-driven society. His viewpoint supports the idea that education in the twenty-first century should put more emphasis on intellectual empowerment than merely imparting knowledge, and it is consistent with the larger enlightened goals of progress through reason (Pinker, 2018; 2021).

The recent 8th-grade examination results in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have exposed alarming educational disparities, unveiling he region’s systemic challenges. With an overall pass rate of only 40.78%, the crisis demands immediate intervention. While Gilgit (72.11%) and Ghizer (58.11%) show relative success, other districts, such as Astore (22.74%) and Skardu (31.01%), depict a stark contrast. The situation in Hunza is equally concerning, where over 50% of students failed in both 5th and 8th-grade examinations. These statistics reflect deep-rooted structural issues, including inadequate infrastructure, insufficient teacher training, and ineffective governance.

Moreover, a protest in Chilas was demonstrated by students showing their grievances over the education system, journalists asserts that if Student Learning Outcomes (SLO)-based tests were conducted for teachers, the failure rate would be as high as that of students. This crisis is not just an educational failure but a pressing socio-economic concern that risks exacerbating regional inequalities. To address this challenge, it is imperative to examine the education systems of countries such as Sweden and the United States, which have successfully implemented inclusive and high-quality educational models.

One of the fundamental issues in GB’s education sector is the lack of adequate infrastructure. Many schools in rural areas operate without proper classrooms, heating facilities, or even functional toilets. The harsh climate of the region further aggravates the situation, making it difficult for students to attend school regularly. Far flung villages like Shilla Valleysermik, Bashey Valley shigar, District Nagar. Shainbar( chalt, Chaprote and Bar valley).According to a 2018 report by the Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department, nearly 40% of schools lack basic facilities, directly affecting students’ learning outcomes. Additionally, there is an acute shortage of textbooks and learning materials. A study conducted by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) revealed that over 60% of government schools in GB struggle with textbook shortages, compelling students to rely on outdated resources. Such deficiencies create an environment where learning becomes ineffective, leading to poor examination results.

The low performance of students is also linked to unqualified and undertrained teachers. Unlike urban centres, where recruitment standards are relatively higher, many teachers in GB’s rural schools lack formal pedagogical training. Moreover, accountability mechanisms are weak. There is no structured performance assessment for teachers, leading to widespread inefficiency. The demand for an SLO-based test for teachers, as voiced by journalists, reflects the growing concern that many educators themselves lack the fundamental knowledge they are supposed to impart. Without substantial reforms in teacher training and recruitment, the quality of education will continue to deteriorate.

Maqsood Hussain

The writer a student at Quaid-e-Azam University, originally from Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.