Eight outgoing flights cancelled at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Different technical and operational reasons again disrupted flight operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday as eight flights heading from the port city to the destinations within and outside the country were cancelled. SereneAir’s Karachi to Lahore flights, ER-522 and ER-524 and the airline’s Islamabad-bound flight ER-502 were cancelled. Likewise, AirSial’s flight from Karachi to Lahore, PF-145 was also cancelled. Similarly, Emirates flight EK-609, heading from Karachi to Dubai; PIA’s Multan and Quetta-bound flights, PK-330 and PK-310 and Karachi to Riyadh flight F3 662 were cancelled as well.