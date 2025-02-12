Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Faisalabad CPO directs SHOs to stay at police station for four hours daily

Our Staff Reporter
February 12, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The newly posted City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has assumed charge of his office on Tuesday. After taking charge, he visited the martyrs monument and laid a floral wreath. A smart contingent of the police department presented him a salute.

The CPO held an introductory meeting with police officers at the Police Lines Complex. SSP Investigation Abdul Wahab, SPs, DSPs, and SHOs were present on the occasion. The CPO instructed the SHOs to stay at police stations four hours daily from 11am to 3pm and ensure their personal visit to calls at 15, and other heinous crime sites like murder, house robberies and theft.

The CPO directed the constitution of teams at the police station level to arrest proclaimed offenders and court absconders, drug traffickers, gamblers and other criminals.

He also directed for launching a strict crackdown on kite flying and fireworks in addition to beefing up security in courts, kutcheries and police lockups, night patrolling as well as snap checking. He asked the SHOs to check security at banks, presence of security guards and functioning of cameras.

Our Staff Reporter

