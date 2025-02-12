FCCU signs MoU with PNQAHE to host int’l conference

Peshawar - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) and Forman Christian College University (FCCU), Lahore, at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat in Islamabad.

Under this agreement, FCCU will host the 5th International PNQAHE Conference and the Annual General Meeting, which are scheduled to take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, in collaboration with HEC and Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

Addressing the ceremony, HEC Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized that Pakistan’s education system must align with global standards and reiterated HEC’s support for initiatives that enhance quality education. He acknowledged the efforts of KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq and Dr Asiya Bukhari in establishing PNQAHE, which has now gained recognition as the Pakistan Chapter of INQAAHE (International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education).

President of PNQAHE, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, provided an overview of the network’s journey, highlighting that the first international conference was held in 2017, where the need for a dedicated platform to collaborate with universities on quality assurance was identified. He noted that PNQAHE conferences serve as an opportunity for all stakeholders to engage in discussions on improving higher education standards.

FCCU Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton said that the sub-themes of the PNQAHE conference reflect international best practices in quality assurance and will provide an excellent platform for stakeholders.

The main theme of the conference is “Stakeholder Engagement in Quality Assurance – Shaping Higher Education with Input from All Relevant Voices.” The sub-themes include the role of students, industry and employer collaboration, partnerships with government and regulatory bodies, and community engagement.

The event was attended by HEC’s Member for IT and Acting Executive Director Dr Jamil Ahmed, PAF-IAST Rector Dr Mujahid, QAA representatives Muhammad Raza, Wajid Saleem, Dr Pir Qasim Shah, NUMS Consultant Muhammad Ismail, Dr Fawad Sadiq and Dr Iftikhar from Riphah University, and officials from Iqra University, among others.