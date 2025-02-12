Wednesday, February 12, 2025
FIA arrest 46 human traffickers in 40 days

February 12, 2025
LAHORE  - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore registered 153 cases against human traffickers in the first 40 days of 2025, in addition to arresting 46 traffickers, including some of the most wanted criminals and those involved in boat accidents.

Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a strong crackdown against human traffickers is in full force, said Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk in a press statement issued here on Tuesday. Additionally, charge-sheets for 58 cases have been submitted to the relevant courts, with 13 cases resulting in convictions and sentences for the accused.

He said that all available resources were being utilized for the arrest of human traffickers, and intelligence-based operations targeting traffickers are ongoing. The FIA remains committed to taking stringent actions against those involved in human trafficking, ensuring that justice is served, he added.

