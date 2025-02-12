Four bogies detach from goods train near RYK

Rahim Yar Khan - The last four bogies of a goods train going from Lahore to Karachi were separated from the train due to a sudden “coupling joint” breaking near Khanpur some 35 km from here. The bogies escaped derailment due to the reduced speed of the separated bogies. All train services on the down track were suspended. According to details, at around 9 pm last night, when the Lahore-Karachi train # ZBKC was a few kilometers away from Khanpur, the coupling joint suddenly broke, causing the last four bogies and the train guard compartment to separate from the train. However, rest of the train continued to run. However, the train guard immediately informed the train driver about the incident through a phone call, who stopped the train without any further delay near Khanpur station and informed the relevant authorities. All train operations down the track were suspended. According to reports, the train was brought back, where according to the latest reports, the railway engineers had connected the separated bogies to the train and sent the train back to its destination. It has also been learnt that train services on the down track had also been restored. It should be noted that due to the extremely poor condition of the railway track within the limits of Rahim Yar Khan district, accidents are a common feature. However, despite all that condition of the track was not being improved by authorities concerned on the pretext that the ML-I railway project was going to start in future.