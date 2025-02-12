Four workers injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A gas cylinder exploded in a private textile unit which left four workers injured in the area of Balochni police on Tuesday. The injured included Muneeb Abbas, Ashiq Hussain, Abu Bakar and Arsalan. They were rushed to Allied hospital for treatment. According to Rescue 1122, the textile unit is located in Asgarabad. Meanwhile, Monetary dispute claims life An armed person shot dead a labourer over a monetary issue at a village in Dijkot police limits on Tuesday. According to a police spokesperson, Atif was going to the bazaar at Chak No 257-RB when a motorbike rider, Rizwan, opened fire at him. As a result, Atif died on the spot and the accused fled. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.