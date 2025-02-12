Ghazala Ansari C’ship concludes, sets sights on international recognition

LAHORE - The 4th Ghazala Ansari Julké Challenge Cup, Ladies Open Golf Championship concluded at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s amateur ladies’ golf circuit.

This year, the tournament embraced an Open Championship format, enhancing competitiveness and inclusivity. The Ghazala Ansari Championship, conceptualized by Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, pays tribute to Ghazala Ansari, Pakistan’s pioneering female golfer.

In her address, Dr. Shami said: “Ghazala Ansari’s legacy as Pakistan’s first female golfer to achieve a handicap of 1, coupled with her six national championship titles—an unbroken record—deserves to be celebrated and remembered. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the achievements of our sporting icons remain immortalized.”

The championship witnessed unprecedented participation across seven categories, featuring professional, amateur, junior, and senior golfers. A record 82 golfers from across Pakistan competed, with 14 senior players—the highest in recent years—jokingly preferring the term ‘young seniors’ over ‘seniors.’

Parkha Ijaz clinched the 4th Julké Challenge Cup, gifted by Nighat Akram, a contemporary of Ghazala Ansari. The introduction of the ‘Lady Pros’ category, a progressive initiative by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), marked a historic milestone for women’s golf. Hamna Amjad dominated the professional segment, winning the PKR 0.5 million purse with a gross score of 246, followed by Ghazala Yasmin (272) and Zahida Durrani (274).

In the WAGR Open Amateur category, Parkha Ijaz once again showcased her skill, claiming victory with a gross score of 234 over 54 holes, while Rimsha Ijaz (246) and Laiba Ali Shah (285) secured second and third positions.Notably, Zarish Irfan, leading with 186 net (30 under par), dedicated her victory to her father. She also received the inaugural GA Cup Net Trophy, recognizing young talent in the WAGR Open category.

In Category B, Tehmina Ahmed (182 gross) secured first place, followed by Shabana Waheed (193) and Samea Javed (207). In Category C, Minaa Zainab (198 gross) claimed the title, with Fatima Azhar and Sobia Waseem finishing second and third. In Junior A (10-14 years), Noor Bano Chaudhary topped with 100 gross, while Maria Waqar and Mahnoor Syed (109 each) followed. In Junior B (Under 9 years): Ayra Athar Khan (46 gross) emerged victorious. In Senior Category (9 holes), Shahnaz Moeen took first with 48 strokes. A fully women-led initiative, the championship was directed by Bela Azam, with Munazza Shaheen serving as Chief Referee, and a team of dedicated organizers. Julké, owned by Bela Azam, was the sole sponsor, ensuring the event’s success.

Dr. Shami announced an ambitious expansion plan, saying, “With the support of the Pakistan Golf Federation, we plan to elevate the Ghazala Ansari Championship to an international event. Bela Azam has graciously offered to sponsor this initiative as well.” Mr. Shaukat Javed, Convener of Golf, commended the lady golfers for their dual contribution. “Not only are they developing golf, but they have also planted 1,000 trees on the course, showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The chief guest, Mr. Salman Siddique, Chairman of Gymkhana Golf Club, praised the tournament’s broader impact. “This championship is not just about golf—it is about empowering women. Dr. Shami and her team are fostering an inclusive future where women stand on equal footing in all spheres of life.”

As the championship concluded, Dr. Shami extended heartfelt gratitude to the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club management, led by Chairman Salman Siddique and Mian Misbah Ur Rehman, for their all-out support.With a strong foundation and a global vision, the Ghazala Ansari Ladies Open Golf Championship is set to inspire the next generation of female golfers, cementing its place as a premier international event in the years to come.