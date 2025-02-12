Gold price up by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs303,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs303,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs259,859 from Rs259,773 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs238,212 from Rs238,133. The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs61 to Rs3,312 whereas that of ten grams went down by Rs52 to Rs 2,839. The price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $2,904 from $2,903, the Association reported.