Ground breaking ceremony of Women’s Centre of Excellence held

PESHAWAR - The groundbreaking ceremony of the Women’s Center of Excellence under Team Europe’s TVET Sector Support Program at the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) was held here on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while European Union Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka and the Country Director of the British Council, James Hampson, also attended.

The initiative marks a significant step towards equipping women in the province with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, the Internet of Things and Data Science—critical fields for Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

During the ceremony, the Special Assistant, as the chief guest, formally launched the Centre of Excellence, emphasizing the pivotal role it will play in addressing gender disparities and creating sustainable opportunities in high-tech fields. “The Centres of Excellence are a transformative initiative that will empower women across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan with the skills needed to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The COEs will focus on providing globally accredited training programs, ensuring that women, refugees, and other marginalized groups are equipped with future-ready skills in digital and high-tech professions.