IMF experts review Pakistan’s governance, audit, and tax reforms

A delegation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) experts met with Pakistan’s Auditor General on Wednesday to discuss audit procedures and public sector transparency. The visit is part of the IMF’s Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), according to the Ministry of Finance.

The delegation was informed that Parliament serves as the primary platform for audit and accountability, with the opposition traditionally leading the Public Accounts Committee.

IMF officials also met with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), where they were briefed on the digitalization of the taxation system and ongoing tax reforms aimed at enhancing transparency. Additionally, the team met with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan officials to discuss improvements in corporate governance and stock market regulations.

The mission also visited the Ministry of Climate Change and the housing and works department, where officials outlined the digitalization of land records.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi had earlier briefed the delegation on judicial reforms. The IMF mission will compile its report on governance challenges by July.