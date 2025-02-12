Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Imran Khan’s sisters declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

Web Desk
11:03 AM | February 12, 2025
National

Police have cleared Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, of any involvement in the Jinnah House attack case, declaring them innocent during a hearing at the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court.

During the proceedings on their interim bail applications related to the May 9 incident, the investigating officer submitted findings confirming that the probe had been completed and that the sisters were not guilty.

Following the police report, the court dismissed their interim bail applications, as they were no longer required.

The case pertains to the events of May 9, when violence erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest, leading to attacks on military installations, including Jinnah House in Lahore. Several PTI leaders and supporters were implicated in the unrest, with legal proceedings ongoing against multiple accused individuals.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan had earlier denied any role in the incident, maintaining that they were being falsely linked to the case. With their names now cleared, their legal troubles in connection to the Jinnah House attack have come to an end.

Pakistan-Turkiye joint military drills 'Ataturk XIII' begin

