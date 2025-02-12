Interior Minister, Sindh Governor discuss peace, cricket promotion

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori to discuss provincial peace, cricket promotion, and other key matters.

Governor Tessori praised law enforcement agencies for their role in maintaining order and lauded the swift reconstruction of the National Stadium, expressing hope that the Pakistan Super League would foster new cricket talent.

Minister Naqvi commended the Governor’s Initiatives, highlighting ongoing projects and emphasizing the importance of modern IT courses in shaping a brighter future for the youth.