Is Mitchell Starc choosing IPL fame over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan?

With each passing day, another Australian star is delivering bad news to the cricket world. Now, left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the for personal reasons, weakening the reigning ODI champions. But the real question is—why skip Pakistan? Is it the lure of IPL dollars or something else?

The 2025 , set to be its 18th edition, will feature ten teams playing 74 matches. The tournament will run from March 21 to May 25.

Australia's lineup is already crumbling. Injuries have sidelined Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and captain , while Marcus Stoinis shocked everyone by retiring from ODIs. Now, Starc’s withdrawal delivers yet another setback to the two-time ICC Champions Trophy winners.

Though Starc hasn’t disclosed the reason for pulling out, he had shown signs of discomfort during the Test series in Sri Lanka and the Boxing Day Test against India. However, he still played the following matches. So, why step away from the Champions Trophy now? Is it really about fitness, or is the IPL a bigger priority?

Pakistan is gearing up to host the , but India will play their matches in Dubai. With top Australian players showing reluctance to travel to Pakistan, doubts over their commitment to the tournament are growing.

Currently, Steven Smith is set to lead the depleted Aussie squad. But with the way things are going, should we expect more withdrawals?

The absence of big names is hurting not just Australia but the Champions Trophy and the ODI format as a whole. With 50-over cricket already struggling, players skipping marquee tournaments like this only make things worse. Starc’s decision sends a clear message—does ODI cricket still matter when IPL riches are calling?