Islamabad clean swept of beggars?

ISLAMABAD - I bet you haven’t noticed the sudden disappearance of all child beggars who pestered you by throwing detergent-mixed water on your windscreens without your permission on the pretext of wiping them and asking for money in return or harassing you in numbers when you visited your preferred Markaz in Islamabad.

If you start noticing, you’ll observe something a news vendor in Aabpara market told me: “It is much peaceful these days. However, it’s a recurring pattern, and once the police’s crackdown on them is over, they’ll be back soon again.”

The ‘peaceful’ situation of the federal capital is due to the police’s crackdown on the beggars of Islamabad. A law-enforcement officer serving in one of the Markaz expressed, “A few days ago, I was serving at Faizabad and near Zia Masjid. A woman came crying to me telling me that it had been three days since her two minor children had been missing, nowhere to be found.

They hadn’t returned home. I took her to the nearest Edhi Centre in H-8 and the minors came running clinging to their mother. They had reported that the police had forced them into the police vans and disposed them off at the nearest Edhi home.”

The man professed that he felt miserable for the minor beggars as their’s was no one’s dream job but he expressed his utter disappointment in people who gave them money to shoo them away.

“If they are concerned and want to help, they should rather ask them about their problems, and fund their education or expenses rather than in the desire of getting them out of sight, minimizing guilt and maintaining self-righteousness, push them deep into this gutter.

When they will know, there is no market, they’ll resort to other means. Even the state needs to come up with sustainable and constructive policies rather than clearing the mess and dumping them into shelter homes, for optics. This is no way to feel responsible and that they have done their duty.” In I-8 Markaz, 13-year-old Sahil collects garbage. He informed me that the beggars had been picked up and the garbage collectors were comparatively safer. But, not him because he was an ‘Afghan’. Answering my question, he told me that a few months ago, he used to study at a government school but after the revised policies against Afghans, he had to leave school to go into hiding with his family when even their landlord asked them to leave. The garbage collector’s role did not require an NIC like other professions that his identity and age wouldn’t allow him so, he had to resort to collecting dump to make ends meet. “It is no one’s dream job. I put my hands into what disgusts people, what they don’t even want to see. But I make Rs. 5000 weekly to feed my family and that is where my focus is.”

As I searched for child beggars in F-11 Markaz, I was surprised to find none, even in the bustling hub. Instead, I met 8-year-old Ubaid in a nearby shop, where he was treating himself to an ice lolly. In that moment, my instinctive question, ‘Why aren’t you in school?’ seemed absurd. The answer was quite evident: if he was in school, he wouldn’t be able to afford the simple pleasure of an ice cream.

“Even in school, all they do is play and laugh so am I not better off by earning Rs. 500 a day.”

These garbage collectors were miserably young. To an extent where when I asked a little girl her name and age, she couldn’t pronounce her name and didn’t know her age. To my estimate, she was around 3-4 years old, alone in the Markaz. She told me she came with a girl who was the same age as her and had come by foot from Golra. Her mother stayed at home and had no father. She earned Rs. 200 a day from selling garbage.

A private security guard sought that these kids come around 3 am to collect the garbage mainly from tents they had placed at Golra. The guard said that the beggars were taken in by the police but as established, it is an ongoing pattern that will repeat itself as they will be back again.

Through my interactions with these children, I discovered that despite access to free education, they and their parents saw little value in pursuing it. They believed their time was worth more, and that investing in education wouldn’t yield sufficient returns. This bleak perspective seemed rooted in the struggles of everyday life - perhaps fueled by the desperation of inflation, the need for additional breadwinners, or the discouraging examples of underpaid employees and lack of trust in the state and its policies for educated people.

Smartly, to avoid the crackdown, the 15-year-old Yasir keeps a stock of socks with him at the G-9 Markaz which pretends to sell while asking people for money for flour and food for home. He comes from Pir Widhayi and maintained that his father had passed away two years ago and since then he has been coming here to beg. He says his mom stitched clothes and had four younger sisters to feed. He studied till Class 5 but doesn’t have the option of continuing because he has to be at work from 10 am. By ‘selling socks’ and asking for money, he makes around Rs. 700-1000 per day.

Despite police claims that the crackdown never ceased, one can’t help but wonder: is the ‘tranquility’ in the federal capital solely dependent on law enforcement and that societal ills and criminal activities are tolerated unless it suits their interests? If they so desired, could other social issues also be effectively controlled, or is it a matter of selective discretion? If it were only a matter of a crackdown, was it being allowed all this time and why?