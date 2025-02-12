Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Harshit Rana named replacement

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during India’s recent five-match away Test series against Australia, where he bowled 151.2 overs and emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps at an average of 13.06, including three five-wicket hauls.

In Bumrah’s absence, the Men’s Selection Committee has named young pacer Harshit Rana as his replacement for the tournament. Additionally, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in the squad in place of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the provisional squad.

India will play all of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, beginning their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. The highly anticipated clash against Pakistan is set for February 23, followed by their final group-stage fixture against New Zealand on March 2.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non-Travelling Substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube.