Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Basketball Tournament reaches semis

LAHORE - The Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament has entered the semifinal stage at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the final league match of boys’ category, Karachi South Green secured a 73-64 win over Karachi West. Hasan Ali led the charge for the winners with 25 points, including five three-pointers, while Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 20 and M Abdullah Khan 16 points. For the losing side, Razain Khan earned 30 points, including six three-pointers. In the girls’ quarterfinals, Aram Bagh Club defeated KMA College White 8-6 while Bahria Club Green overcame KMA College Green 6-3 in the fourth quarterfinal. Earlier, four matches were decided. In the boys’ category, Karachi South White secured a 54-46 win over Karachi Central while Karachi East beat Karachi West 35-28. Meanwhile in the girls’ quarterfinals, Dow Club defeated Karachi Colts 6-2, while Bahria White overcame Govt Degree Girls College Lyari 8-5.